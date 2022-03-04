iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.00. 1,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.