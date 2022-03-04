iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 170.4% in February

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the January 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,673. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49.

