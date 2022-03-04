iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 76.5% in February

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,000 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ ACWX opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $59.19.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
