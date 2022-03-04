iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 76.5% in February

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,000 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

