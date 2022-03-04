iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.62

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 665647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

