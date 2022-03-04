iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $122.93. 13,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,571. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $118.63 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.