iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 214,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,861,565 shares.The stock last traded at $266.58 and had previously closed at $260.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,158,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

