iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.11. 208,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,460. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

