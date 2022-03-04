iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $6.70 on Friday, hitting $430.99. 559,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,435,614. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.58 and a 200-day moving average of $454.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.