iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.63 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.