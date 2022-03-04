ITV (LON:ITV) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.27) target price on the broadcaster’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 160 ($2.15). Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 215 ($2.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.46) to GBX 128 ($1.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.28) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 147.60 ($1.98).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 74.40 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 72.50 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($639,590.96). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,484.38).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

