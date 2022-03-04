J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $800.60

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 800.60 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 809 ($10.85), with a volume of 34865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.95).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.09) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 905.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 967.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.54.

In other news, insider Ben Whitley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 906 ($12.16), for a total transaction of £9,060 ($12,156.18).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

