J. M. Smucker’s (SJM) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SJM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $114.31 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average is $130.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.