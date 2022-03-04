Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 107,973 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,437,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JCIC remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,108. Jack Creek Investment has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

