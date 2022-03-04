Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.51, but opened at $41.67. Jackson Financial shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 9,154 shares.

The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36.

About Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.