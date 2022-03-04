James Derek Ussery Sells 6,263 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Derek Ussery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of U.S. Silica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50.

NYSE SLCA opened at $14.00 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

