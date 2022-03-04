Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jamf were worth $21,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $4,631,794.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,734 shares of company stock worth $12,567,376.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Jamf Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.