Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 52,693 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,693 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGOV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000.

IGOV stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

