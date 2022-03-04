Jane Street Group LLC Buys 125,719 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,719 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.8% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 481,213 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,619,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 223,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 351,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.