Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 46,124 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,124 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of Ozon worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ozon during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ozon by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the second quarter worth $3,593,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter worth $26,002,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of OZON opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

