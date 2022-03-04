Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,777 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 44.8% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 44,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $101.84 and a 52-week high of $145.73.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

