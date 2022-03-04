Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $9.60 Million Investment in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 246,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.31% of ForgeRock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORG. BTIG Research cut their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286.

FORG stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

