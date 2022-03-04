Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 940,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 97,780 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,740,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 175,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

