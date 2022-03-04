Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.25 million and $485,775.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00102920 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

