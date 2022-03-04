JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Price Target Raised to €32.50 at Berenberg Bank

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($33.71) to €32.50 ($36.52) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered JDE Peet’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €27.60 ($31.01) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.05.

JDE Peet’s stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $40.59.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

