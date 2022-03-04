Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.63) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

BEAM opened at $67.80 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $257,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

