Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Inhibrx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inhibrx in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inhibrx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INBX. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Inhibrx stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.08. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 184.28% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 59.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 112.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 169,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 156.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 149,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

