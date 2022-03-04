Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 57,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 316,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

