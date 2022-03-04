Jefferies Financial Group Trims Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Target Price to €240.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from €270.00 ($303.37) to €240.00 ($269.66) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($258.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.00.

CGEMY stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

