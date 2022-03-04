Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXSM. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

