Jefferies Group LLC Invests $576,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $151.69 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $215.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.70. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.59 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,383 shares of company stock valued at $104,547,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

