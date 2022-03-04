Jefferies Group LLC Takes $658,000 Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 104.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Itron by 23.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $120.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

