Jeffrey Busch Purchases 2,000 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 359,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 431.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,517 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

