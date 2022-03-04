Jeffrey Ross Sells 6,469 Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$24.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.62. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.71 and a 52 week high of C$25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.88.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

