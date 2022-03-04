Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.77) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.53). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.77), with a volume of 311,914 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 728.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36.
Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile (LON:DTG)
