JMP Securities Trims Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Target Price to $40.00

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 90.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of INBX opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 184.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

