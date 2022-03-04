John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average is $148.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,996,000 after acquiring an additional 56,449 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,320,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

