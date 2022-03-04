John M. Childress II Sells 10,000 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE NPO traded down $4.73 on Friday, hitting $104.02. 562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.47. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $117.63.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPO. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.