Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.67.

JLL stock traded down $11.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $167.06 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.85. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

