Jones Lang LaSalle’s (JLL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock traded down $8.12 on Monday, hitting $231.43. 1,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $167.06 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.60 and its 200 day moving average is $251.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.85. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.