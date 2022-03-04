JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €121.50 ($136.52).

Shares of SY1 opened at €107.15 ($120.39) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($82.56). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €118.64.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

