JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($264.04) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($267.42) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €255.07 ($286.60).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €155.36 ($174.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €183.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €159.72 ($179.46) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($283.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.