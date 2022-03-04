JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target to €68.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

