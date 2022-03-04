JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target to CHF 55

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 399,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Holcim has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.