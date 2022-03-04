JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 900

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.48) to GBX 900 ($12.08) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.33.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pearson by 795.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 573,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 459,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 2,690.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,654 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

