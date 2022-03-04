JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 260 ($3.49).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QQ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.49) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.43) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.96) to GBX 340 ($4.56) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 406 ($5.45).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 300.60 ($4.03) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 236 ($3.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.72.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

