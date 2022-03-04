JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.70) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 126.69 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($2.08). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.26.
