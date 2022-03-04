JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.70) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 126.69 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($2.08). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.26.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

