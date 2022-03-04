JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $152.00

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 152 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.08), with a volume of 1460279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.72).

The firm has a market cap of £41.70 million and a PE ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 637.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 740.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Ashley Dunster bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.32) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($41,593.99).

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

