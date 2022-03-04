Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 5,119 to GBX 5,099. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com traded as low as GBX 2,287.50 ($30.69) and last traded at GBX 2,298 ($30.83), with a volume of 301899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,544 ($34.13).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($95.67) to GBX 4,840 ($64.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,367.18 ($112.27).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,520.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,856.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -7.36.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.