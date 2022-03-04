Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) PT Lowered to $95.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

KALU opened at $96.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $87.91 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.71). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -265.52%.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $221,248. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

