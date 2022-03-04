Katapult Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of KPLT opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. Katapult has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

In related news, insider Fangqui Sun sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $3,493,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Katapult in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

